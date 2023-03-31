Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sun City senior wants furniture refund after not receiving items

A Sun City woman never got the furniture she ordered and is still waiting for the refund she was promised so she called On Your Side.
By Colin Stanton and Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Catherine Tagliaferri has lived in her Sun City home for decades. She recently decided to spruce up her living room. “After having it 30 years, I decided I want an upgrade, change of pace, different style,” she said.

So Tagliaferri took a part-time job in a Valley factory just to make money to buy the furniture and then went shopping online. She came across a company based in Mississippi called ACF Wholesale. “And I saw this ACF (Wholesale), which had a large selection of the style I was looking for about the same price -- a little cheaper, but not that much cheaper,” she said. “And I thought well, I’ll go with them.”

Tagliaferri bought a stand for her TV and two end tables. The total was $628. That was back in April of last year. She knew there were problems only a short time after she placed the order. “Well, August rolls around and I won’t get it ‘til September and then November and then December,” she said. “And by then I had just had it and I was getting no results.” In January, ACF Wholesale told Tagliaferri she could cancel the order and they would refund her money. She agreed, but up until now, she hasn’t seen a dime.

A Lake Havasu woman says her refund got lost when a concert was canceled and she closed her bank account so she called On Your Side.

On Your Side looked into ACF Wholesale and we discovered Tagliaferri isn’t the only one. In fact, the Better Business Bureau gives the company an “F” rating with dozens and dozens of complaints from customers who never got their furniture or a refund. “Still waiting for my refund from July. What a joke. This is so wrong on so many levels,” one consumer wrote. “Horrible. Cheats. Robbers.” “Do not order from this company,” another consumer wrote.

Tagliaferri decided she couldn’t wait any longer and bought similar items from a different company online. The retiree even put them together herself. But she’s still out that $628 and turned to On Your Side to get it back. “I’m coming to a dead end,” she said. “I just can’t go no more with this and maybe you guys can help me out a little bit and I would be the happiest old lady in Arizona!”

On Your Side has reached out to ACF Wholesale. So far, no response. But we will stay on this and we’ll bring you what we find in a follow-up report.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Sun City woman didn't receive refund after not getting furniture
A seafood restaurant with unique menu items makes this week's dirty dining list. (File photo)
DIRTY DINING: Raw quail stored above alligator meat found at Phoenix-area restaurant
Taxes and divorce: what split couples need to know before filing
Amy, who now goes by the last name Loving, described Miller as sexually sadistic.
Zombie Hunter’s ex-wife testifies she feared for her safety