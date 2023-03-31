Sun City man who raises money to fight cancer wins Pay It Forward award

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in Sun City to Jim Palzer, who does a lot for their senior softball club and raises money to fight cancer. “I am amazed at how hard he works, and how organized he is as he gets close to the relay for life. He’s a cancer survivor and so is his wife. Since 2007, he has made it his mission to fight this. He’s raised almost $350,000 in that time period,” said Craig Nelson, a friend of Jim’s.

The Sun City Grand softball club has been around for over 20 years and consists of 500 members. Games are played on the “field of dreams,” where members like Jim ensure the field is in top shape. Jim and his wife are loved by everyone, and he appreciated receiving our Pay It Forward award for the week. They will continue to carry on their mission to find a cure for cancer.

