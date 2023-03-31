Tornado Relief
Retired Phoenix-area elementary school teacher helping other educators

Mamalis and her 25 volunteers are working to alleviate teacher burnout.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A retired elementary school teacher is helping ease some of the daily stress educators face.

Patti Mamalis started creating “Daymaker Bags” alongside 25 volunteers to organize and assemble 500 bags! Inside each bag is snacks, office, and classroom supplies; all of which have been donated to the cause. Mamalis is also the creator and writer of Power World Postcards, and she said she understands how valuable a gift like this can be since she received a similar gift when she was a full-time teacher.

Around 44% of teachers in K-12 schools said they feel often burned out by their work, and Mamalis said she hopes her bags alleviate some of that burnout. Do you know of someone or a group doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here! Don’t forget your photos and video.

