Man shot multiple times at east Phoenix apartment complex

The man was shot at an apartment complex in east Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at an east Phoenix apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a complex near 32nd Street and Earll Drive. Officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was gone before officers arrived. No other information was immediately available.

