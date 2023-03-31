Man shot multiple times at east Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Friday morning at an east Phoenix apartment complex.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 a.m. at a complex near 32nd Street and Earll Drive. Officers responded and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, who was rushed to the hospital.

Police say the suspect was gone before officers arrived. No other information was immediately available.

