Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Rising FC unveils new stadium ahead of season home opener

For fans that went to their previous home at Wild Horse Pass, the new location will look familiar.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix Rising FC is set to open their season at home in a new stadium. Well, in a new location anyway.

The stadium was essentially taken down from its previous home at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler and rebuilt near 38th and Washington streets, just north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Check out the video above for all the details on the new stadium.

The first home game is set for Saturday, April 1 versus San Diego Loyal SC. Tap/click here for more information on the stadium. Ticket information can be found here.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch the home opener and all Phoenix Rising games on our brand new Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network. You can find it on channel 44 over the air or channel 116 for Cox subscribers.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Latest News

.
ASU golfer selected to play with top amateurs at Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Sun Devils golfer selected to play with top amateurs at Augusta National
Phoenix Rising FC unveils new stadium ahead of season start
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte, left, scores on a single by Christian Walker as Los Angeles...
Dodgers’ offense hot on chilly night in 8-2 win over D-backs