Phoenix Rising FC unveils new stadium ahead of season home opener

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix Rising FC is set to open their season at home in a new stadium. Well, in a new location anyway.

The stadium was essentially taken down from its previous home at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler and rebuilt near 38th and Washington streets, just north of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Check out the video above for all the details on the new stadium.

The first home game is set for Saturday, April 1 versus San Diego Loyal SC. Tap/click here for more information on the stadium. Ticket information can be found here.

If you can’t make it to the game, you can watch the home opener and all Phoenix Rising games on our brand new Arizona’s Family Sports & Entertainment Network. You can find it on channel 44 over the air or channel 116 for Cox subscribers.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.