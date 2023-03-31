One person hospitalized after crash on Loop 303 in Goodyear; northbound lanes closed

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person is in the hospital after a serious crash in Goodyear on Friday afternoon. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, an SUV driver was in the south lanes of the Loop 303 near Indian School Road when they crossed through the dirt median and collided with a car heading north. The SUV driver was ejected and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the Loop 303 at Indian School is shut down. Traffic is being redirected to the on-ramp at Indian School Road. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*



Loop 303 northbound is now CLOSED at Indian School.



The closure is due to a crash at milepost 107.



Traffic is being directed off at Indian School.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 31, 2023

