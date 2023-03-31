Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

One person hospitalized after crash on Loop 303 in Goodyear; northbound lanes closed

The crash involved at least an SUV and a car.
The crash involved at least an SUV and a car.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say one person is in the hospital after a serious crash in Goodyear on Friday afternoon. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety officials, an SUV driver was in the south lanes of the Loop 303 near Indian School Road when they crossed through the dirt median and collided with a car heading north. The SUV driver was ejected and rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the Loop 303 at Indian School is shut down. Traffic is being redirected to the on-ramp at Indian School Road. Drivers should expect delays and find alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway. For all traffic updates, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Latest News

The families of Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason are still pleading for information that could...
Apache Junction mother seeks justice for unsolved murder of daughter, roommate
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 4pm update for Friday, 03/31/2023
Principal Megan Brown (blue) learning during a Friday school assembly that she was being...
Buckeye Elementary School principal receives prestigious $25K award
Keaton is now looking for his furever home at AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.
Cat that swallowed 12+ hair ties up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society