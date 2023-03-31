Tornado Relief
Multiple people hurt after crash in Phoenix

The crash involved multiple vehicles.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A serious crash in Phoenix on Thursday evening has put multiple people in the hospital. It happened on McDowell Road near 36th Street around 5:30 p.m. It’s unclear what led up to the wreck, but at least one person is seriously hurt, police said. After firefighters got to the scene, a driver crashed into a fire truck. No one was hurt in that incident. McDowell Road is shut down between 34th and 38th Street. Police have put up crime tape and are investigating.

It happened at 36th Street and McDowell Road.
It happened at 36th Street and McDowell Road.(Arizona's Family)

