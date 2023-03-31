Less wind today, warming back up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warmer day ahead in Arizona for your Friday!

Temps were in the mid-60s Thursday and we will bump it up to the low 70s for today. We received around 2 inches of snow up in Flagstaff, which puts us at 161 inches of snow for the season. That puts us at the 5th snowiest season up in Flagstaff, 70 inches above average. Wow!

We had quite a bit of wind Thursday, too. We will dial back the wind for Friday and for the weekend. Some clouds will creep into the state for the weekend, but we are looking for dry conditions throughout Arizona Saturday and Sunday.

The next spring storm will arrive on Monday, it won’t bring us any moisture here in the valley. This low will bring a drop in temperatures and another round of strong gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be around the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.