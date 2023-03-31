Tornado Relief
Less wind today, warming back up

Temperatures are warming up for the weekend.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A warmer day ahead in Arizona for your Friday!

Temps were in the mid-60s Thursday and we will bump it up to the low 70s for today. We received around 2 inches of snow up in Flagstaff, which puts us at 161 inches of snow for the season. That puts us at the 5th snowiest season up in Flagstaff, 70 inches above average. Wow!

We had quite a bit of wind Thursday, too. We will dial back the wind for Friday and for the weekend. Some clouds will creep into the state for the weekend, but we are looking for dry conditions throughout Arizona Saturday and Sunday.

The next spring storm will arrive on Monday, it won’t bring us any moisture here in the valley. This low will bring a drop in temperatures and another round of strong gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be around the mid-60s.

Breezy winds Thursday and a temperature whiplash when exiting the weekend