Here’s why the Tempe Festival of Arts is a must-visit attraction

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Spring is here, and despite the sweltering heat approaching the Valley of the Sun, plenty of cultures exist to explore in our backyards. In this edition of Field Trip Friday, we explored the nationally recognized Tempe Festival of the Arts. Critically acclaimed with entries from throughout North America, only a few make the cut. Nearly 350 artist booths line up across the eclectic Mill Avenue district to display their works spanning 17 visual art categories. Tourists and visitors walk along with artists presenting unique, and hand-made artwork in what organizers call a “distinctive shopping experience.”

Historic, with a substantial economic impact on the city

It's one of the staple events happening every year in the city of Tempe

Tempe Festival of the Arts has been billed as one of the Top 100 Classic & Contemporary Craft Shows by Sunshine Artist magazine. For over 50 years, it’s been an integral part of the city’s bi-annual events, helping display the town’s pride and appreciation of culture while supporting small businesses. Mayor Corey Woods joined us to talk more about the festival’s impact.

Our future artists

Highly-esteemed, prestigious, and award-winning work is expected at events like this. But in a family-friendly setting like Tempe, students are also showcased. After all, they are our future. The festival showcases a spectacular array of K-12 art, offering kids a chance to not only have their work displayed but also have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

Meet Kim Nickens

Kim Nickens creates her work with three things. Paper, glue, and a small rolling tool. Her work is inspired by the ancient art form called quilling, where people would use the quill of a feather to roll paper.

Even more entertainment on the street

The festival presents well-known local and regional music at multiple locations throughout the event. In addition, more than two dozen street entertainers are on-site for your enjoyment. You’ll find henna artists, musicians, magicians, caricature artists, and other fun entertainment. Anni Beach with the band “Jam Pak” will join us at the Bluegrass Experience at 7th & Mill Ave.

Unique chalk piece

Chalk-A-Lot Street features 12 muralists - each given a section of 4th street to create a piece inspired by the year’s theme. All muralists create their work throughout the festival, giving event attendees a glimpse into the process and a chance to see the final piece. All muralists vie for two top awards: “Best Mural” and “People’s Choice.” Chalk artist Jennifer White will join us to talk more about the competition

Vino, anyone?

The Arizona Wine & Spirits tasting happening Saturday & Sunday features a lineup of Arizona wineries and distilleries. The tasting will be on the grass at Centerpoint Plaza. Arizona’s Family spoke with Kelly from Adventurous Stills, a grain-to-bottle distillery in Tempe.

