Here’s what’s new at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a new season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, and that also means new items and spots at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. One of the biggest changes fans will notice is the Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers Downtown patio is open, and fans can buy tickets to watch the action from the terrace. It’s the first time fans have had this option since 2019. Tickets to the patio include a $40 food and beverage credit. Friday’s Front Row occupied the space since the stadium opened in 1998 until it closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from rooting for the D-backs, fans love the food, and there are new options this year. Big Dawgs has some new hot dogs, including the LA Street Dog and the Brewers Dog. A new gyro station is in Section 129 called Chef Tilder’s Gyros. They have authentic Greek gyros, gyro bowls and more. Section 114 has the new D-backs BBQ Alley. It has sandwiches, nachos, and plant-based sausage. Taste of Chase in Section 130 has multiple new items, including the new footlong Sonoran-style hot dog and World Famous Churro Dog. New salads and gluten-free options are available at The Still by Cutwater at Section 139.

Chase Field still needs a lot of upgrades, but the team did add premium seating in sections 126 and 127. That includes 14 four-top tables and two two-tops with luxury black mesh rolling chairs, in-seat services, personal TVs at each table and access to the BMW Lounge behind home plate.

For fans looking to upgrade their gear, the Team Shop has an expanded Nike City Connect collection, plus the City Connect jerseys and headwear that sold out last year. On-field hats will have the 25th-anniversary patch, and 25th-anniversary collectibles like key chains, pins, magnets and posters are available. An expanded men’s and women’s professional line with brands such as Nike, Levelwear and Fullturn (a D-backs exclusive) are new this year. The Team Shop has more shirt and outerwear options for kids, too.

For before and after the game, Guy Fieri’s DTPHX Kitchen + Bar Patio is right next door. New food items were added to the menu for the 2023 season.

