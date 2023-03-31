Tornado Relief
Handyman kills man when confronted about stolen items in Pinal County, deputies say

Gibson was arrested and booked for first-degree murder.(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A handyman is accused of running over and killing a man when he was confronted about several stolen items in Pinal County. Deputies say on Wednesday just before 2 p.m., a witness called 911 and said 85-year-old Melvin Moore was lying on the side of the road off of state Route 287 in Randolph. Moore was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators found out Moore had hired 20-year-old Ricky Gibson to do odd jobs for him. However, Moore discovered his motorized bike and pickup truck were missing from his home, and he suspected Gibson had taken them, investigators said. Deputies tracked Moore’s abandoned truck nearly 2 miles from the crash. Investigators found Gibson at a nearby home, where he and several others tried to escape. Deputies quickly detained Gibson and another person.

The witness detained said Gibson admitted that Moore had confronted Gibson about the stolen bike, deputies said. Gibson then got into Moore’s truck and ran him over before taking off from the scene, deputies said. Gibson was arrested and booked for first-degree murder. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

