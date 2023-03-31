Tornado Relief
Glendale man accused of attacking Circle K employee before stealing case of beer

Salvador Gonzalez-Duenas faces multiple charges after a violent assault at a Glendale Circle K.
Salvador Gonzalez-Duenas faces multiple charges after a violent assault at a Glendale Circle K.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale police say they’ve made an arrest in a bizarre robbery that occurred at a Circle K store just days before Christmas. Salvador Gonzalez-Duenas, 26, is facing charges of assault, criminal trespass and burglary in addition to robbery.

The robbery happened on Dec. 18, 2022 at a store near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. In the surveillance video released in February, the suspect is seen throwing the clerk on the ground and punching him. The man then choked the employee several times before leaving him on the ground. Moments later, video shows him walking over to the cooler, grabbing a case of beer and walking out without paying. The clerk broke several bones in the attack and police say he’s still unable to return to work due to the extent of his injuries.

After extensive investigation and phone records that appeared to link Gonzalez-Duenas to the scene of the crime, detectives obtained a search warrant. On Thursday, Gonzalez-Duenas was found at a home near 63rd and Maryland avenues. According to court documents, his girlfriend went outside to speak with investigators, saying she understood why they were there and that she wanted to give “his side of the story.” She reportedly told detectives that the clerk tried going after Gonzalez-Duenas and pushed him, which led to the fight but “that’s all.” However, she admitted she wasn’t there that night.

Detectives then interviewed Gonzalez-Duenas. He didn’t know what the arrest was about and as the incident was described, he bit his lip and shook his head with a smirk on his face, according to court documents. Detectives continued explaining and he continued smirking. Once presented with the video evidence, he said he wanted an attorney present.

Police noted that he didn’t appear remorseful. Gonzalez-Duenas now faces multiple charges.

