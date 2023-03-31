Tornado Relief
Cat that swallowed 12+ hair ties up for adoption at Arizona Humane Society

Keaton is now looking for his furever home at AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.
Keaton is now looking for his furever home at AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.(Arizona's Family)
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A cat that had life-saving surgery after swallowing over a dozen hair ties is now feeling better and up for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society.

The cat, named Keaton, was brought into the humane society by a good Samaritan who noticed he was losing weight after his owner passed. Once at AHS, veterinarians discovered Keaton was severely dehydrated and found a mass in his stomach.

Veterinarians performed surgery and found more than a dozen hair ties in Keaton’s abdomen, which made him unable to eat or drink. The hair ties were removed, and Keaton has since recovered and went off to his Foster Hero home. He is now looking for his fur-ever home at AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus.

Keaton is just one of more than 14,000 sick, injured, and abused pets receiving life-saving care in AHS’ trauma hospital each year. AHS is waiving Keaton’s adoption fee, along with all AHS adoptable pets one year and older, Friday through Sunday, April 2, to create much-needed kennel space for more sick, injured, and abused pets like him.

Those interested in adopting Keaton or any of the 200 animals available can visit the AHS adoption page. 

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

