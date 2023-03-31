Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona AG Kris Mayes supports Biden LGBTQ+ blood donation policy update

Attorney General Kris Mayes is advocating for an updated policy regarding LGBTQ+ donors.
Attorney General Kris Mayes is advocating for an updated policy regarding LGBTQ+ donors.(kelsley wilkinson)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has joined a 22-state effort that supports the Biden administration’s new policy that would make it easier for LGBTQ+ people to donate blood and plasma.

Gay and bisexual men are not allowed to donate blood within three months of their most recent sexual contact, according to the current health standard. However, in January 2023, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Food and Drug Administration said the policy should be updated to use a risk-based analysis for all blood and plasma donors instead. Adjusting the policy means more donors, more opportunities for lives saved, and less stigma aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, a spokesperson for the attorney general said.

The attorney general issued a statement regarding her position on the updated policy proposal:

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion or some kind of blood product due to surgery, sickle cell anemia, accidents, violence and natural disasters, according to the American Red Cross. In January 2022, the organization declared its first-ever national blood crisis. Should the policy be permanently updated, more than 300,000 pints of blood would be made available to save lives and help those in need.

Other state attorneys general advocating for the change are California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Latest News

Arizona health leaders say over-the-counter Narcan could save lives
It’s unclear how much Narcan will cost once it’s available over the counter or how much might...
Arizonans react to FDA approving over-the-counter-sale of Narcan
Banner Health is helping treat hikers bit by rattlesnakes get the treatment and care they need...
Life-saving antivenom treatments in the air
In-flight antivenom treatment quickly treats rattler bites