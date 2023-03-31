Apache Junction mother seeks justice for unsolved murder of daughter, roommate

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two women were found murdered in their home nearly 13 years ago in December 2010. In a Phoenix mystery that’s been unsolved, one of the two women was pregnant. The families are still pleading for information that could lead to an arrest, and one of the victims would have celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend. “It gets a little harder and harder,” said Rachel Glass. “That’s a big age to get past, 40.”

The 27-year-old Nicole Glass and her pregnant roommate Melissa Mason were found dead at their home near 40th Street and Thomas Road on Dec. 3, 2010. Their friends frantically called 911 when neither answered the phone or the door. Investigators determined the two were strangled to death.

The evidence shows no one forced their way into the home, DNA was collected, but so far, police haven’t confirmed a match or arrested anyone for the horrific crimes. It’s a case that’s puzzled law enforcement and Glass. “Who could have possibly done this?,” asked Arizona’s Family. “That’s the million dollar question, who could have done it, I don’t know I have no idea,” said Glass.

Glass hopes that more information from the public will lead to an arrest. “That’s what I live for, for there to be an arrest and for them to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Glass. “My daughter needs justice, so does Melissa Mason.”

There is a $13,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest. If you have any tips, you can contact 480-WITNESS anonymously.

