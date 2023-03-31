ADOT weekend closures include I-10 in Tempe, U.S. 60 in Mesa

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Here are your freeway closures and restrictions for the March 31 weekend. They include Interstate 10 in Tempe and Buckeye, U.S. 60 in Mesa, I-17 in north Phoenix, as well as Loop 303 in north Phoenix.

Interstate 10 west closure near Tempe

Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 ((Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 west off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to Friday, April 21. The following will close as a result:

U.S. 60 west interchange, the U.S. 60 on-ramps on McClintock Drive, Rural Road, and Mill Avenue

SR 143 interchange

Elliot and Baseline roads on-ramps

Broadway Road will be closed in both directions from 48th and 55th streets.

Interstate 10 lanes narrowing in Buckeye

Westbound I-10 will narrow to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for the freeway widening project. The eastbound I-10 will narrow to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Interstate 17 closures in North Mountain Village

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 and on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed as a result. Northbound I-17 left lane (HOV lane) will close between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project.

U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) closure in Mesa

Westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Greenfield Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to U.S. 60 west and the U.S. 60 west on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed.

Loop 303 west in north Phoenix

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

