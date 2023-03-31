Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

ADOT weekend closures include I-10 in Tempe, U.S. 60 in Mesa

The I-10 in Buckeye and Tempe will have restrictions and U.S. 60 west in Mesa will be closed.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Here are your freeway closures and restrictions for the March 31 weekend. They include Interstate 10 in Tempe and Buckeye, U.S. 60 in Mesa, I-17 in north Phoenix, as well as Loop 303 in north Phoenix.

Interstate 10 west closure near Tempe

Westbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 ((Superstition Freeway) and 32nd Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The I-10 west off-ramp at Warner Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to Friday, April 21. The following will close as a result:

  • U.S. 60 west interchange, the U.S. 60 on-ramps on McClintock Drive, Rural Road, and Mill Avenue
  • SR 143 interchange
  • Elliot and Baseline roads on-ramps
  • Broadway Road will be closed in both directions from 48th and 55th streets.

Interstate 10 lanes narrowing in Buckeye

Westbound I-10 will narrow to one lane between Watson and Miller roads in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for the freeway widening project. The eastbound I-10 will narrow to one lane between Watson Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Interstate 17 closures in North Mountain Village

Southbound I-17 closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. Both Loop 101 ramps to I-17 and on-ramps at Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will be closed as a result. Northbound I-17 left lane (HOV lane) will close between Dunlap and Peoria avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project.

U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) closure in Mesa

Westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) and Greenfield Road in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. Both Loop 202 ramps to U.S. 60 west and the U.S. 60 west on-ramp at Ellsworth Road will be closed.

Loop 303 west in north Phoenix

Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for new interchange construction.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Body camera footage shows the officers engage and neutralize the active school shooter on Monday.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cams show Nashville police search school, fire at shooter

Latest News

Goodyear Police Department is learning how best to interact with those who have autism.
Goodyear Police learn new policing strategies to help autistic adults, children
Getting a divorce and unsure how to file taxes? Here's some helpful advice.
Common tax questions for divorcing couples
Sun Devils golfer selected to play with top amateurs at Augusta National
Income Tax Return
IRS warns of ‘dirty dozen’ scams targeting tax payers
Attorney General Kris Mayes is advocating for an updated policy regarding LGBTQ+ donors.
Arizona AG Kris Mayes supports Biden LGBTQ+ blood donation policy update