2 arrested after deadly late-night crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead and two others are in jail following a crash late Thursday night in Phoenix.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and SUV at 7th and Glenrosa avenues, just north of Indian School Road. The driver of the SUV suffered critical injuries and died a short time later at a hospital.

Police say the driver and passenger of the pickup truck ran from the scene before officers arrived, but were quickly located and taken into custody. According to police, the driver displayed signs of impairment.

No identities have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

