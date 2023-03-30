Tornado Relief
Young boy goes viral after hand-sewing new shirt for his dad

A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts is capturing the hearts of millions online after he spent six classes sewing a shirt for his dad.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 9-year-old boy from Massachusetts is capturing the hearts of millions online after he spent six classes sewing his dad a handmade shirt. Now people all over the world are sending him fabrics to help him improve his craft, and that is Something Good!

Sam Gouevia added a video to TikTok showing him handing the new shirt to his father, and now it has over 12 million views. Sam says he loved to sew at a young age, despite being bullied for it when he was in kindergarten, and puts love into every stitch.

“I think in the end, it’s just the human aspect of it,” Sam’s proud dad says. “It’s seeing somebody do something they love, especially a kid at a young age, and doing it without shame. That is pretty amazing.”

“Because when I get to see something that I made, it feels like I accomplished something, and that feeling I really like,” Sam added.

Sam is constantly improving his craft and is currently the only boy in his sewing class. His special advice: You can do anything if you be yourself.

