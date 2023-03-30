Roads closed after person hit, killed by train in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A road is closed in Gilbert after a train hit a person late Thursday morning. Police say that person was killed.

As of noon, Williams Field Road is closed in both directions between Higley and Recker roads due to the collision. Other details about the incident have not yet been released.

Arizona’s Family has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️



East and westbound Williams Field Road is closed between Higley and Recker Roads due to a train vs pedestrian collision investigation.



Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/PUsiHRQxov — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) March 30, 2023

