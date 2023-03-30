Tornado Relief
Roads closed after person hit, killed by train in Gilbert

By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) A road is closed in Gilbert after a train hit a person late Thursday morning. Police say that person was killed.

As of noon, Williams Field Road is closed in both directions between Higley and Recker roads due to the collision. Other details about the incident have not yet been released.

Arizona’s Family has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

