Police searching for 2 missing children last seen in Surprise
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police are asking the public for help in finding two kids who have been missing for several days. Investigators say 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain were last seen around 1 p.m. on Sunday with their mother, 36-year-old Desiria Bell, near Cotton Lane and Bell Road. Bell doesn’t have custody of the kids, police said.
Bell may be driving a black 2005 Mazda 6s with Indiana license plate ZSY365. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477), 623-222-4000, or email CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.