Police searching for 2 missing children last seen in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise police are asking the public for help in finding two kids who have been missing for several days. Investigators say 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain were last seen around 1 p.m. on Sunday with their mother, 36-year-old Desiria Bell, near Cotton Lane and Bell Road. Bell doesn’t have custody of the kids, police said.

Missing -3 yoa Kross Cain, 9yoa Zhariel Cain. Believed to be with mother, Desiria Bell. Last seen Sunday in Surprise. Black 2005 Mazda 6s Indiana license plate ZSY365. Anyone with information call local law enforcement on the whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/vsnDICAhyY — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) March 30, 2023

Bell may be driving a black 2005 Mazda 6s with Indiana license plate ZSY365. Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise Police Department at 623-222-TIPS (8477), 623-222-4000, or email CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov.

