Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Parents ask why lawmakers want more oversight for AZ State School for Deaf and Blind

The House previously voted to allow the school to keep operating for 8 years, but the Senate Government Committee cut the extension from eight years to two.
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You wouldn’t think the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind would be stirring up controversy at the state Capitol, but that’s exactly what’s happening. Parents, students and educators gathered at the state Capitol to let lawmakers know they want to have a say on the future of their school. “When I have reached out and asked to have informal meetings to discuss concerns, and to be part of the process, I’ve received absolutely no response,” said Amy Porterfield, who is legally blind.

The state House of Representatives voted unanimously last month to allow the special needs school, with campuses in Phoenix in Tucson, to keep operating for another eight years. But things hit a snag Wednesday when the Senate Government Committee cut the extension from eight years to two.

Republicans supported the cut. Democrats did not, saying it would lead to constant audits that would interfere with the education process. “What’s the reason for this?” asked State Senator Priya Sundareshan (D-Tucson). “We didn’t get a really good answer as to why this particular school has to be continued for only two years.”

Committee chairman Jake Hoffman (R-Queen Creek) cited the need for more oversight and more scrutiny. “We have a constitutional duty to ensure that we are delivering optimal educational services for deaf and blind children of this state,” said Hoffman. “Allowing eight years to go by without legislature oversight is a failure of our job.”

Hoffman did not mention any specific incidents or red flags that would create concerns about how the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind is run.

The school has a governing board that meets twice a month. One of the speakers at Wednesday’s hearing was Academy Award winning actor Troy Kotsur, a graduate of ASDB and Mesa resident. He said the Arizona legislature has been approving extensions for the school since 1912, and lawmakers should not get in the way.

Kotsur is hoping a similar Senate bill to extend the school for five years will be approved instead. “I had so many benefits,” said Kotsur. “I found my identity there. I found who I am. I identified as a deaf person and learned ASL because of the school. I wouldn’t imagine what life would be like without it, I’d probably be struggling.”

The bills to continue operating the AZ State School for the Deaf and Blind will now move to the Senate Rules Committee.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police

Latest News

Lawmakers cut fund extension for Arizona school for deaf and blind
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Gov. Hobbs accepts press secretary's resignation following controversial tweet
Gov. Hobbs' press secretary resigns after troubling tweet