One dead after speeding driver crashes into van head-on, Tempe police say

The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead, and two others are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Tempe on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive just after 2:30 p.m.

Police say a sports car driver was speeding when they lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding head-on with a van. A third car then crashed into the two, investigators said. A passenger inside the sports car died at the scene. The sports car and van drivers were both taken to the hospital but should survive. The driver of the third car wasn’t hurt.

Police believe the sports car driver was impaired during the crash, but it’s unknown if they’re facing charges. No names have been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Police say a sports car driver collided head-on with a van near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.
Police say a sports car driver collided head-on with a van near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive.

