Minnesota man dies after being hit by a car in Scottsdale

Police closed the road for about three hours.
Police closed the road for about three hours.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a man visiting from Minnesota has died after being hit by a car late Wednesday night.

According to officers, the 70-year-old man was hit in the area of Scottsdale and Cochise roads, near Shea Boulevard around 11 p.m. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Authorities say the driver stayed at the scene and that impairment or speed don’t appear to be factors in the crash. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Roads were closed in the area until around 2 a.m. but have since reopened. It’s the second deadly crash for the area so far this year, according to Arizona’s Family records. In January, a public transit bus struck a man near Thunderbird Road, and earlier this month, a wreck in the area ended in a motorcyclist’s death.

