Man refused to drop knife before being shot by officer, Chandler police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man refused to drop a knife before being shot and killed by an officer in a Chandler neighborhood earlier this week. The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Richard Ring.

Just before noon Wednesday, police responded to a robbery at a hardware store near Alma School and Warner roads. Officers were told the suspect shoplifted from the store, fought with an employee and was seen jumping fences into yards of nearby homes.

Not long after the incident at the hardware stores, neighborhood residents began calling 911 about a man trying to get into their homes. Arizona’s Family later interviewed one of those residents, who said the suspect came into his garage yelling for water. Ziggy Sigston says he told the man to leave and, when he refused, Sigston finally had to pull a gun. Sigston said the suspect told him, “if you’re going to shoot me, shoot me in the head or in the heart.” He then left the garage.

Ring was soon found inside another nearby house and as officers began surrounding the home, Ring reportedly went outside armed with a knife. Police told him to drop the knife and when he didn’t, an officer shot him. Ring was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were hurt. Police say Ring did not have a permanent address but had family ties in Chandler.

Wednesday marked the second officer-involved shooting in Chandler in two days. On Tuesday, officers fired shots at a suspect wanted for shooting his ex-girlfriend. Alan H. Burgener, 40, was arrested and booked into jail on multiple felony charges. Also on Tuesday, officers in Surprise shot and killed a man outside a Walmart store.

The latest incident in Chandler is the 21st officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 27th in the state in 2023.

