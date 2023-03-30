Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend before officer-involved shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man arrested following an officer-involved shooting in Chandler is facing multiple felony charges, including a attempted first-degree premeditated murder for allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend, according to newly obtained court documents. Alan Hunter Burgener, 40, also faces multiple felony burglary charges along with evidence tampering, first-degree criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, and endangerment.

Court paperwork states officers were first called out to a home near Ray and Dobson roads around 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers say Burgener shot his ex-girlfriend, who’s also the mother of his four children, once in the back with a handgun before running away. Officers say that he committed an armed carjacking nearby, stealing a silver Ford Mustang.

The woman told investigators that no one else was supposed to be home when she arrived, and that she was inside her house for about 15 minutes before being confronted by Burgener. The woman also told detectives that she demanded that he leave. At that point an argument ensued, and Burgener reportedly pulled out a gun from his waistband as the woman cried for help. Per documents, Burgener said, “I am going to blow your brains out.” The document also details how the woman tried to get the gun, but was unsuccessful. Bergener allegedly continued to push the gun toward the woman’s face, as she ducked down and then fell to the ground after being shot from behind in the upper torso. The suspect left and that’s when the woman called 911. She was rushed to the hospital and has since been treated and released.

The next afternoon, Chandler officers later found Burgener nearby after Burgener reportedly broke into a home. Witnesses called 911, saying he was running around and jumping into yards and balconies. Ultimately, one or more officers fired their gun toward him, but police said that no one was struck by gunfire. Officers noted that Burgener resisted arrest while being placed in handcuffs.

During an interview with detectives, Burgener said that it wasn’t his intention to hurt his ex-girlfriend and that although he was frustrated with her, he still loved her and that it upset him to see her in pain. He also told authorities he was on meth and said the drug might have contributed to his behavior. He acknowledged that when he broke into the second home, he saw about 40 police officers surrounding the home and put the gun in the toilet tank to “get rid of it.” As for why he broke into the house, he said he wanted to hide so that the police would not find him, court paperwork said.

Burgener also made several statements about his mental well-being and said he felt things would have been better for everyone if he had made “better decisions.” He is now being held without bail.

