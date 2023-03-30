Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

‘Glad that my fingers work’: 104-year-old woman has been playing piano for nearly a century

Lucille Claridge has been playing piano since the roaring 20s when her mother strongly encouraged her to take lessons. (Source: KMGH)
By Danny New
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, Co. (KMGH) – What do you give somebody for their 104th birthday?

Chocolate works, but after a century and some change, the birthday girl is the one that has the gift to give.

Lucille Claridge just turned 104, and while she may not be in the same health condition she once was, nearly 100 years of music comes back to her fingertips when she sits down at the piano.

Claridge has been playing piano since the roaring 20s when her mother strongly encouraged her to take lessons.

“Kids just always did what the folks told them to do,” she said.

In turn, she did the same with her daughter, Billy, whose last name was not provided.

“Music is in her soul,” Billy said. “I’ve heard it my whole life.”

When Claridge’s husband passed away in 1996, she made sure to keep playing every week at their church where up until the pandemic, Claridge played the organ for 42 years.

“I’m glad I could [play the piano],” Claridge said. “Glad that my fingers work.”

People have been bringing the 104-year-old woman presents all week. About 600 people showed up for her 100th birthday party, and she’s still making new friends.

While there are plenty of friends and family she misses now, when Claridge sits at the piano, she remembers what matters most.

“My mother had me take piano lessons and I didn’t always like the practice,” Claridge said. “But I’m glad I did, and I’m glad she had me take lessons.”

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

A logo sign outside of a Google Fiber sales office in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 23,...
Google Fiber launches high-speed internet service in Mesa
President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden calls to revive bank regulations that Trump weakened
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos
Roll out to the Arizona Bike Weekend or sip your way through lots of wine--there's plenty to do...
Check out what’s happening this weekend in Phoenix
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours