Food out of temperature, quail stored above alligator found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 29, 2023:

Sandbar Mexican Grill - 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

3 violations

Shredded chicken kept past discard date

Dishwasher not working properly

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen - 11051 N Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

3 violations

Raw quail above alligator

Shrimp and fish not stored at cold enough temperature

Sacks Sandwiches - 231 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Container of raw ground beef above pot of tomato sauce

Meat slicer with food debris

Brat Haus - 3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

Raw pork, cheese, sauerkraut balls out of temperature

Employee handling food with bare hands

Manna Heaven BBQ - 1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

6 violations

Cook handling lettuce with bare hands

Raw beef stored above raw shrimp

Bleach and grill cleaner stored in spray bottles not labeled

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Top Shelf - 3301 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix

Café Zamora - 606 E. Western Ave, Avondale

Burger King - 5 E. Southern Ave, Tempe

Hooters - 10223 N Metro Parkway, Phoenix

Piece of Cake - 1275 E Baseline Road, Gilbert

Urbanh Café - 2015 N. Dobson Road, Chandler

