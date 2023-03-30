Food out of temperature, quail stored above alligator found at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 29, 2023:
Sandbar Mexican Grill - 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
3 violations
- Shredded chicken kept past discard date
- Dishwasher not working properly
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen - 11051 N Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
3 violations
- Raw quail above alligator
- Shrimp and fish not stored at cold enough temperature
Sacks Sandwiches - 231 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix
- 4 violations
- Container of raw ground beef above pot of tomato sauce
- Meat slicer with food debris
Brat Haus - 3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
4 violations
- Raw pork, cheese, sauerkraut balls out of temperature
- Employee handling food with bare hands
Manna Heaven BBQ - 1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
6 violations
- Cook handling lettuce with bare hands
- Raw beef stored above raw shrimp
- Bleach and grill cleaner stored in spray bottles not labeled
Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
Top Shelf - 3301 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix
Café Zamora - 606 E. Western Ave, Avondale
Burger King - 5 E. Southern Ave, Tempe
Hooters - 10223 N Metro Parkway, Phoenix
Piece of Cake - 1275 E Baseline Road, Gilbert
Urbanh Café - 2015 N. Dobson Road, Chandler
See all of our Dirty Dining reports here
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.