Food out of temperature, quail stored above alligator found at Phoenix-area restaurants

A seafood kitchen was among Phoenix-area eateries hit with multiple health code violations.
A seafood kitchen was among Phoenix-area eateries hit with multiple health code violations.(Arizona's Family)
By Jason Barry
Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 29, 2023:

Sandbar Mexican Grill - 21001 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Shredded chicken kept past discard date
  • Dishwasher not working properly

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen - 11051 N Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Raw quail above alligator
  • Shrimp and fish not stored at cold enough temperature

Sacks Sandwiches - 231 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix

  • 4 violations
  • Container of raw ground beef above pot of tomato sauce
  • Meat slicer with food debris

Brat Haus - 3622 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

  • Raw pork, cheese, sauerkraut balls out of temperature
  • Employee handling food with bare hands

Manna Heaven BBQ - 1135 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

6 violations

  • Cook handling lettuce with bare hands
  • Raw beef stored above raw shrimp
  • Bleach and grill cleaner stored in spray bottles not labeled

Dean’s List - Valley restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Top Shelf - 3301 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix

Café Zamora - 606 E. Western Ave, Avondale

Burger King - 5 E. Southern Ave, Tempe

Hooters - 10223 N Metro Parkway, Phoenix

Piece of Cake - 1275 E Baseline Road, Gilbert

Urbanh Café - 2015 N. Dobson Road, Chandler

See all of our Dirty Dining reports here

