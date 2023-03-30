First Alert Weather Day: Major temperature drop in Phoenix, snow in northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Temps will tumble in a major way today! Highs were in the 80s Wednesday, and we will only get to 66 for your Thursday!

Plan on a cool and breezy day in Phoenix for your Thursday. We have a chance for some rain, but most of us will stay dry.

It’s a different story in the northern mountains, where we will see snow mainly above 6000 feet. Locations like Flagstaff could walk away with 3 to 6 inches of snow with gusty wind as well. Plan on winter weather driving in the northern mountains with reduced visibility.

A warming trend is also on the way for the weekend. We will go from the mid-60s in Phoenix Thursday to around 80 by Saturday in the Phoenix metro. Saturday and Sunday look great statewide, with clouds and dry conditions. Highs in the mountains will return to the 50s by the weekend.

The next storm looks like it will move in by Tuesday. It will bring wind and cooler temperatures. Right now, Phoenix looks dry, but another round of snow could be heading to the mountains.

