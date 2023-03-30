Tornado Relief
First Alert Thursday ends; A weekend warmup brings us back to the 80s

It's a First Alert Weather Thursday due to the steep temperature drop, but it's been a clear and breezy day in Phoenix and around Arizona!
By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A bit of a weird day today. We hit our high today at 1:26 a.m. this morning with a temperature of 66 degrees.   Cooler weather to start out our day with a low of 56 degrees, but keep in mind our average high this time of year is 82 degrees. We also received around 2 inches of snow up in Flagstaff, which puts us at 161 inches of snow for the season. That puts us at the 5th snowiest season up in Flagstaff, 70 inches above average. Our First Alert has ended as most of the moisture and stronger winds have moved to the east.

For tomorrow temperatures will stay below our average with a high of 72 degrees, but the sun will return, and a really nice weekend is expected as temperatures warm up in the lower 80s.

The next spring storm will arrive on Monday, it won’t bring us any moisture here in the valley. This low will bring a drop in temperatures and another round of strong gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday will be around the mid-60s.

