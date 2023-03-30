Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers in season opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the season opener
Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team logo
Arizona Diamondbacks baseball club(Arizona Diamondbacks / azfamily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. PDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -178, Diamondbacks +152; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers start the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles had a 111-51 record overall and a 57-24 record in home games last season. The Dodgers batted .256 as a team in the 2022 season with a .774 OPS.

Arizona went 74-88 overall and 34-47 in road games last season. The Diamondbacks pitching staff had a collective 4.26 ERA last season while averaging 7.7 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police

Latest News

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) bats as the pitch clock ticks down during the fifth inning of...
MLB broadcasters adapting to faster pace under new rules
Arizona players celebrate after defeating UCLA in an NCAA college basketball game for the...
Ramey lifts No. 8 Arizona over No. 2 UCLA for Pac-12 title
Arizona Coyotes
Boyd scores twice in 3rd period, Coyotes beat Blues 6-2
Republican Kari Lake is asking the Arizona Supreme Court to review her challenge of her loss to...
Lake appeals loss in governor’s race to state Supreme Court
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NBA...
Kevin Durant scores 23 points in Charlotte in Suns debut