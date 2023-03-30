Check out what’s happening this weekend in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There’s quite a bit happening across the Valley this weekend in Phoenix, and with it being a little chillier than usual for this time of year, why not check out some of these shows?

Phoenix

April 1-2: Rainbows Festival | Phoenix Pride - 113 N. 6th St.

This festival is an outdoor MUST-DO in the downtown area. Nicknamed “Arizona’s Greatest Street Fair,” this giant block party celebrates the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to Phoenix, its diversity and progress in general within Arizona to embrace everyone. More than 150 vendors will be onsite and there will be nonstop entertainment all weekend long. Also, it’s free! Click here for more information.

March 31 - April 2: “The Princess Bride” | Orpheum Theater - 203 W. Adams St.

Want to have a night out with live music and a classic film? Head out to the Orpheum to watch “The Princess Bride” and listen to a live orchestra play the stunning soundtrack! Click here for tickets to this family-friendly event.

Scottsdale

March 29 - April 2: Arizona Bike Week 2023 | 16601 N. Pima Rd.

Roll out to Bike Weekend in Scottsdale for a fantastic line-up of shows, concerts, demonstrations and more! You’ll even have the chance to check out your own chopper at the Used Bike Corral in the Poweryard! On Friday, Megadeth is performing, On Saturday, STAIND, and on Sunday, Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teens! Click here for tickets!

April 1: Uncorked: AZ Wine Fest at Salt River Fields | Salt River Fields at Talking Stick - 7555 N. Pima Rd.

The 4th annual Uncorked event will feature more than 100 different wines and various other drinks. Early admission starts at 6 p.m. with $75 tickets, extra wine selections and more. Bring your friends and family ages 21 and up for a fun night out to raise money for the Arizona Small Dog Rescue! Click here for tickets.

Tempe

March 31 - April 2: Tempe Festival of the Arts | Downtown Tempe - 1 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

This national spread of artists is bringing their art and food and more from everywhere in the U.S. to this giant, 10-block party! Click here for more information! The festival opens at 10 a.m. and wraps at 5:30 p.m. and will host a beer and wine garden, snacks, a featured artist, live chalk art, young artists exhibit and so much more.

April 2: El Puente Festival | Tempe Center for the Arts - 700 W. Rio Salado Pkwy

The 11th annual El Puente Festival is coming back from 2 until 5:30 p.m., featuring mariachi performances, ballet folkloric dances, etc. El Puente means “the bridge,” and this event is free for the whole community and is family-friendly for everyone. Check out the full schedule for events below.

Mesa

March 31: A Whole New World of Alan Menken | Mesa Arts Center - 1 E. Main St.

Award-winning composer Alan Menken will be bringing audiences on an ultimate adventure in film and beyond, from Sesame Street to the skies of Agrabah. Click here for tickets.

April 1: Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race | Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park - 1 Legacy Dr.

Take a 5K adventure across a 3-story water slide, fire jump, trampolines, festival, DJ and so much more. More than 5,000 people are expected, and the festival and games are free. The playground - the 5K - course is perfectly designed for all fitness levels. Click here to register!

