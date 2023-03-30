Tornado Relief
Boy, 10, bitten by shark while vacationing in Mexico

The boy and his older brother were splashing around in knee-deep water when the shark attacked. (KMGH, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KMGH) - A 10-year-old Colorado boy is recovering from what his mom says were extensive injuries to his leg after a terrifying shark attack while on spring break in Mexico.

The Armijo family was enjoying a fun spring break vacation in Cancun, Mexico, when they decided to go play at the beach March 17. Dillon Armijo, 10, and his older brother were splashing around in knee-deep water when the unexpected happened: a shark bit the 10-year-old’s leg.

“We wanted to swim or jump in waves, and then, five minutes after that, a shark just came into a wave,” Dillon said. “In that wave, it grabbed me, took away all my skin.”

Dillon Armijo, 10, suffered extensive injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a shark while...
Dillon Armijo, 10, suffered extensive injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a shark while playing in the waves at a beach in Mexico.(Source: Family photos, KMGH via CNN)

Dillon’s brother, a lifeguard and a witness to the attack got the 10-year-old out of the water, according to Dillon’s mother, Abby Armijo.

Dillon spent four days at a hospital in Mexico before he was airlifted to a children’s hospital in his home state of Colorado. He needed four surgeries for what his mom says were extensive injuries to his leg. According to a GoFundMe set up for the family, he suffered two broken bones, extensive nerve damage, severed tendons and a severed meniscus.

“What has given him such a great outcome is being back here at home with some fantastic doctors,” Dillon’s mother said.

Dillon is expected to go home from the hospital soon. He has a long road of physical therapy ahead of him, but his family says he will be able to walk again.

“He’s done fantastic, considering all that he’s been through,” his mother said.

The Armijo family adds that the community’s support has made a difficult situation a little easier by helping to keep Dillon strong.

“We’ve had a lot of support since we got back home. It’s nice to know that there’s so many people here to help us out,” Dillon’s mom said.

The GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $17,000 to help pay for medical bills.

Copyright 2023 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

