Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Arizona politicians react to the grand jury indictment of former president Donald Trump

A New York grand jury indicted ex-president Donald Trump and critics fear it could embolden his supporters.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona politicians and allies of former president Donald Trump took to social media Thursday just moments after the news broke that a New York grand jury indicted the ex-president.

Kari Lake

Abe Hamadeh

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ)

Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Surprise police do not know what type of weapon Martin had.
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Could Trump indictment help him in 2024?
The veto comes as Phoenix is dealing with rising homelessness.
Arizona governor vetoes a bill to ban tents in public places
Former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters after speaking at a campaign rally at Waco...
New York grand jury indicts former president Donald Trump
FILE - A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix,...
Arizona Democratic Party challenges ‘No Labels’ party status