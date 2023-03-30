Arizona politicians react to the grand jury indictment of former president Donald Trump
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona politicians and allies of former president Donald Trump took to social media Thursday just moments after the news broke that a New York grand jury indicted the ex-president.
Kari Lake
Abe Hamadeh
Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)
Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ)
Representative Raul Grijalva (D-AZ)
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.