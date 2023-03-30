Tornado Relief
Arizona Democratic Party challenges ‘No Labels’ party status

FILE - A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix,...
FILE - A voting sign points voters in the right direction to drop off ballots in Phoenix, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. No Labels, which has pledged to create a pathway for an alternative candidate to run against the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees in 2024, will get a spot on the ballot in Arizona. The presidential battleground state joins Colorado in recognizing No Labels as a political party. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Democratic Party filed a complaint Thursday morning contesting the No Labels’ status as a political party in the state. The lawsuit names Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and all 15 Arizona county boards of supervisors.

In a press release, the Democratic Party claims that No Labels doesn’t follow the rules required of a political party. The lawsuit, obtained by Arizona’s Family, says that No Labels is not registered as a political party with the Federal Elections Commission. It also says the group is organized with the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(4), a non-profit, social welfare organization — commonly referred to as a “dark money group.” This means No Labels is not required by law to disclose how much money it receives, who donated the money, and has no limit for how much money it can accept from anyone.

“No Labels is not following the rules for political party recognition, while attempting to be placed on the ballot alongside actual, functioning political parties who do,” said Morgan Dick, Executive Director for the Arizona Democratic Party. “That is why the Arizona Democratic Party is filing a lawsuit challenging their political party recognition. Arizonans deserve better and voters deserve to know who is behind this shadowy organization and what potentially nefarious agenda they are pushing.”

Other claims in the lawsuit are much more about challenging the signature affidavits, the document signed off by state electors. One section of the suit claims that No Labels continued to collect signatures for the petitions months after it was signed off by an elector. Another section claims that the affidavits have to specifically say on them “that the signers thereof be recognized as a new political party,” but the documents turned in by No Labels say “that the signers of the attached petitions be recognized as a new political party.”

The suit also admits that No Labels recognition as a political party means the Arizona Democratic Party would have to work much harder to elect Democrats.

ADP anticipates needing to focus additional educational resources to elect Democratic Party candidates. Further ADP and its constituents are directly harmed by the unlawful recognition of the No Labels because it will make it more difficult to elect Democratic Party candidates.

Arizona Democratic Party v. No Labels, et al

Arizona’s Family reached out to Secretary of State Adrien Fontes for comment but has not received a response. However, he did post on Twitter, stating, “We have no comment on the pending litigation involving [No Labels].”

Arizona’s Family also reached out to the board of supervisors in Maricopa and Pima counties and No Labels for comment but hasn’t received a response as of publishing.

