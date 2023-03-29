On Your Side recovers over $51K for viewers in March

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — CJ Karas and her husband Bill paid $25,000 for an 18-day cruise leaving in Sydney. But just before their big trip, the couple says Oceania Cruises sprung news they were not expecting. “About three weeks ago, I received an email on a Friday afternoon,” CJ remembers being told. “It said, you know, these are the requirements for your trip. And it was, ‘You have to be vaccinated in order to embark on a cruise in Sydney.’”

CJ and Bill have medical conditions that prevent them from having the COVID-19 vaccination, and they said they were never told about the requirement until their vacation was approaching.

When Oceania refused to return the couple’s $25,000, they contacted On Your Side, and we reached out to the cruise line. We told them the medical requirements on the company’s website had not been updated since 2018. After that, CJ and Bill say the cruise line returned all $25,000. They say it only happened with the help of On Your Side. “It’s a multi-billion dollar company and we’re just the little people,” CJ says. “And they don’t care.”

On Your Side also helped a retired U.S. Army Colonel named Robert Julian. After seeing an ad for Consumer Cellular, he decided to take them up on their offer to try them with a “100% risk-free guarantee.” When the veteran didn’t like the service, he canceled and mailed them back their iPhone. But they sent it back saying it was scratched and that he was on the hook for the $900 iPhone.

Frustrated, Robert contacted On Your Side and once we got a hold of Consumer Cellular, they looked into the issue and decided Robert wouldn’t have to pay for that $900 phone. “Once Gary Harper got involved, he said I’ll get back to you in a few days. And two days later, ‘boom!’” Julian said. “It was over. Consumer Cellular called and said you’re going to get your money back.”

And finally, On Your Side helped Brenda Holt get $400 returned. She had purchased four $100 Visa gift cards from Fry’s, only to find out later the cards had absolutely no money on them.

Fry’s investigated after we asked and the company returned Brenda’s $400. Brenda says it only happened with the help of On Your Side. “Well, I told you when I met you, that I’ve been watching you,” she said. “I’ve been watching you, and I knew that you could do it. And so now, I know that you’re on my side. So, if I have any other issues, you might be hearing from me again. I hope I don’t, but if I do, you’ll be hearing from me again. You can believe that.”

And when you add up all the money On Your Side was able to recover for our viewers during the month of March, it totals $51,110. And for the entire year so far, it comes to $199,292.

