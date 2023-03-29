Woman dies after falling from cliff near Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after falling from a cliff earlier this week near Camp Verde.

Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies responded to a cliff area 200 feet above West Clear Creek known as “The Bluffs” around 4 p.m. on Monday. The caller told deputies that her friend Jennifer Petri, 44, had fallen 20 feet off of the cliff and that she couldn’t see her anymore.

Fire and a DPS Ranger chopper helped search for the woman, but it was very difficult due to the terrain. Eventually, she was found at the base of a cliff just above the water. A trooper descended from the chopper and found that the woman was dead. She was airlifted out of the canyon, and an investigation is underway.

