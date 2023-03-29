Tornado Relief
Tucson woman facing child abuse charges; remains of young boy found in home

Authorities said Katie Luna Hernandez is likely to face additional charges after her son was found dead
Katie Luna Hernandez was after two of her young children were found alone in her home in Tucson. After she was arrested, investigators said they recovered the remains of her 2-year-old son.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a woman on child abuse charges and more charges are pending after the remains of her 2-year-old son were found inside her home.

The TPD said officers were called to the home, located in the 5500 block of South Monrovia Avenue, after a 4-year-old girl was found running across the street on Thursday, March 23.

The TPD said officers discovered 24-year-old Katie Luna Hernandez had left her two children, the 4-year-old and a 9-month-old, home alone.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety then took custody of the children and Hernandez was charged with two counts of child abuse.

The next day, detectives learned Hernandez had another child, a 2-year-old boy. Detectives served a search warrant at the home and found the remains of the missing boy as well as suspected fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia.

The TPD said once the investigation is complete, detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review. Additional charges are pending, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

