Tempe to get new art public art during Spring Festival for the Arts

Community members can join in on the fun by coming by the roundabout and checking availability.(Tempe11Video | Tempe11Video)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — As part of its downtown “refreshing” project, Tempe will receive new pavement art and a new mural during the Spring Tempe Festival for the Arts.

Artist Kyllan Maney is inviting the community to contribute to the pavement piece. The 6th Street roundabout east of Mill Avenue will be transformed into a giant sunflower onto the pavement called “Sunflower on Sixth.” She said the meaning to be reminded of the beginning of spring and its beauty for optimism, peace, and joy.

Other art by Maney can be seen on the corner of 7th Street and Forest Avenue, where you can see cactus flowers on the fence outside Tempe Mission Palms, an oversized chair at Fifth Street and Mill Avenue, and a Tempe sign at Rio Salado Parkway and Mill Avenue. Some volunteers will be asked to paint the sunflower, with around seven people per hour. Head over to the art piece during the festival and if spots are available, you can help out! It’s for ages 15 and up.

Muralist JayArr Steiner will paint a 14′ x 73′ mural on the north side of the ASU bookstore building at 7th Street and College Avenue featuring the words “YOU ARE AMAZING” in 3D as part of the festival as well. “This mural will be a place where students, prospective students, and their parents will take selfies and get excited about being in Tempe and becoming part of this community,” he said.

Kate Borders, the CEO of Downtown Tempe Authority, said, “Experiencing art inspires people to connect with their surroundings. These are only two of many creative projects that are underway for the downtown area.” As part of the Adaptive Street project in Tempe, the festival itself and various projects hope to foster right-of-ways that are covered by art, murals, mini parks, and more. Soon, the Mill Avenue bridges will be getting energy-saving lights and more than $8 million will be invested into streetscapes. Click here for more information.

