Suspect dead following shooting involving Chandler police officers

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead following a shooting involving Chandler police officers early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around noon in the area of Colt Road and Central Drive, near Alma School and Warner roads. While limited details have been released, Chandler police confirm the suspect has died and that there is no danger to the community. No officers were hurt.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

The Chandler Police Department is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 2100 block of N. Central in Chandler. No officers were injured during this incident. The suspect involved is deceased. There is no danger to the community at this time. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.