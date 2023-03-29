Tornado Relief
Suspect dead following shooting involving Chandler police officers

A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Chandler.
A suspect is dead following an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday afternoon in Chandler.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) One person is dead following a shooting involving Chandler police officers early Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around noon in the area of Colt Road and Central Drive, near Alma School and Warner roads. While limited details have been released, Chandler police confirm the suspect has died and that there is no danger to the community. No officers were hurt.

Arizona’s Family is gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

