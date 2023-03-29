Tornado Relief
Strong winds begin in Arizona ahead of an approaching spring storm

7-Day Forecast for Mar. 29
7-Day Forecast for Mar. 29(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A big weather change is on the way for Arizona. Look for windy conditions to develop today, with rain and snow chances tomorrow across the state. Temperatures are also set to take a big dive.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect later this morning until early tomorrow morning for parts of Northern Arizona including the Kaibab and Coconino Plateaus, along with higher elevations of Yavapai County. Winds out of the south and southwest will be between 20 and 30 miles per hour, gusting to 50 miles per hour. A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of Northeastern Arizona, where gusts could be even stronger.

Winds will be breezy both today and tomorrow in the Valley, generally between 10 an 20 miles per hour. Today will feature sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. A forecast high of 82 would tie for our warmest day so far this year. Tomorrow could be our coldest March 30th in 25 years with a forecast high of just 64 degrees. Rain chances are slim, near about 10 to 20 percent both in the morning and later in the afternoon.

Snow is still likely tomorrow in the high country. Our current forecast is for 2-4 inches above 6000 feet, although the latest model runs indicate we may end up seeing more. Stay tuned as we may updated the forecast to reflect the potential for heavier snow up north.

Dry and warmer weather is on tap Friday through the weekend.

