Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Social media challenge involving bucket leaves Target shopper hospitalized, police say

FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered...
FILE PHOTO - According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.(Target)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSTIN, Calif. (Gray News) – A Target shopper in California was hospitalized after four teenagers put a bucket over her head at the store as part of a social media challenge, police said.

According to the Tustin Police Department, on Sunday afternoon, four boys entered the Target and began walking around. After a few minutes, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of a woman who was shopping at the store.

Surveillance footage then showed the teens fleeing the store, police said.

Officers said the shopper “likely fainted” and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. She also filed a police report.

According to police, officers believe the juveniles were taking part in a social media trend where they place a bucket on a stranger’s head and record their reaction.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Detective Schaller at 714-573-3245 or gschaller@tustinca.org.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday,...
Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills
The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
Pope Francis arrives for an audience with pilgrims from Rho diocese, in the Paul VI Hall, at...
Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences
The tweet was posted just after the mass shooting in Nashville
Gov. Hobbs’ press secretary resigns after controversial tweet following Nashville mass shooting
A man accused of stealing a California Highway Patrol cruiser died after police say he jumped...
Pursuit suspect dies after jumping from cruiser