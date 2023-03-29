Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Save the date? Start saving. Guests expect to shell out $611 per wedding

A new survey shows a majority of people are concerned with wedding costs, with guests paying more than $600 per wedding this year.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s getting more expensive to share in the joy of ‘I do’s,’ and the financial burden is putting financial stress on a majority of wedding guests. According to a new Bankrate survey, the average guest will spend $611 per wedding this year. That’s $287 for travel and accommodations, $180 for gifts, and $144 for things like clothing, hair, and makeup. “A lot of people attend more than one wedding, especially 20 and 30 somethings,” said Bankrate’s Ted Rossman. “We found that among Gen Z and Millennial wedding guests, the median is to attend two weddings this year, but for some people it can be far more than that.”

It all adds up, and for many wedding guests, it may be too much. More than 60% of people said they are worried that wedding season will strain their finances, and 18% say they’ll rack up credit card debt to be part of a wedding celebration.

“I don’t mean to put a damper on it. It’s certainly a happy event. But people are worried, honestly, about how they’re going to pay for it. They’re worried about the economy and inflation, recession worries,” Rossman said. “Most people just don’t have money specifically budgeted for weddings.” The survey shows Millennials will spend the most on gifts, with an average of $201 per wedding.

There are ways to trim costs. That’s easier to do if you know others who will also attend the wedding. “Maybe you could go in on a group gift and defray costs that way, rent your attire, or maybe go in with some friends on a rental house rather than everybody getting their own hotel rooms,” Rossman suggested.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Guests paying more to attend weddings
Broken Appliance? Tips To Fix It Yourself For Free
On Your Side Podcast: Broken appliance? Tips to fix it yourself for free
Police believe Jones shot and killed Lobley and then himself after wounding a total of nine...
Investigation: Gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars
Majority of Phoenix Police shooting cases involving prohibited possessors