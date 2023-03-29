Residents weigh in on 2 petitions to solve Rio Verde Foothills water crisis

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The desperate search for water continues in Rio Verde Foothills, an unincorporated area north of Scottsdale. Residents have been without water for three months after the city of Scottsdale cut the community off to try and conserve water for their own needs during a drought. However, the community met on Tuesday night to find a solution for families who don’t have their own wells.

Two petitions are being proposed on how to get water before summertime. The first is to push the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Scottsdale to come together and figure out an immediate temporary solution. The second petition is more aggressive, calling for the state legislature to require Scottsdale to allow the Canadian company Epcor to use its pipes to transport water to Rio Verde Foothills homeowners.

One Scottsdale man says he hopes a solution comes quickly for his neighbors. “We need to stop what we’re doing. Put the past behind us, focus on what the quickest solution is and solve this problem for these people today, because it’s been going on way too long. The City of Scottsdale has a great opportunity to embrace this and this proposal with Epcor and bring this to a conclusion,” said Jeff Schwartz.

An attorney spoke to the crowd in attendance and said a significant number of plaintiffs need to come forward to make some noise with a lawsuit. In order to get the litigation rolling, the attorney says he’ll need around 200 to 300 plaintiffs. So far, there are only a couple dozen people.

