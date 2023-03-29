Police searching for suspect after man found shot to death in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found shot to death Tuesday night in west Phoenix, and officials say the suspect is still on the loose.

Just before 10 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 43rd and West Virginia avenues, just south of Thomas Road. They arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting or a possible suspect is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers).

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.