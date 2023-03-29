Phoenix teacher arrested for allegedly trying to arrange sex with young boy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix teacher was arrested Tuesday, reportedly for attempting sexual conduct with a 5-year-old boy. The suspect, 30-year-old Samuel Gerald Bauman, works for Mesa Unified School District #4 and Phoenix Union High School District at the Phoenix Coding Academy.

Sometime in March, a Homeland Security Investigations agent had been undercover on social media posing as a father of a 5-year-old boy. During one of the agent’s interactions, the conversation turned to sexual conduct with children, court documents say. Photos were exchanged between the agent and Bauman, who mentioned he was a teacher during the chat.

On Thursday, March 23, HSI took the photo Bauman sent and ran it through facial recognition software, which compares photos to a publicly available, open-source image database, and found a match. Bauman was tagged in a photo wishing him a happy birthday. The tag led agents to a profile, allegedly with Bauman’s name. With the birthday and name, agents searched a law enforcement database and got a hit. Through the investigation, agents learned that Bauman works for Mesa Unified School District #4 and the Phoenix Coding Academy.

During the conversation, Bauman reportedly asked the undercover agent if he had ever had sex with the alleged 5-year-old son, according to documents. The next day, the agent set up a meeting with Bauman, who drove from his home in Midtown Phoenix to Scottsdale. When Bauman arrived, he was met by agents and taken into custody. In his car were two sex toys and a condom, court documents say.

The Phoenix Union High School District told Arizona’s Family that law enforcement told them about Bauman’s arrest and that he was placed on administrative leave. The full statement is below:

Over the weekend, the District administrative team was contacted by law enforcement, informing us that Phoenix Coding Academy teacher Mr. Samuel Bauman was placed under arrest. Mr. Bauman was immediately placed on Administrative Leave by the District administration. PXU will cooperate fully with law enforcement as they continue to investigate. The District will follow all internal protocols and procedures as we launch our own investigation as prescribed by applicable law and Governing Board policy.

Bauman was booked into jail Tuesday on one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

