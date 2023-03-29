Phoenix files complaint over flight path concerns regarding Tempe sports complex

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The growing battle to find the Arizona Coyotes a permanent home is seeing more challenges. The city of Phoenix is taking legal action against Tempe regarding the proposed Coyotes entertainment district and arena. Officials said on Tuesday the Phoenix Aviation Department filed a complaint against Tempe over the proposed apartments and homes directly under Sky Harbor’s flight path. Phoenix is suing Tempe for breach of contract, asking the court to cancel Tempe’s mixed-use zoning and land use changes and ban any residential buildings from being built in the area.

“The Phoenix Aviation Department does not object to a sports arena, restaurants, shops, and other compatible uses related to the proposed Tempe Entertainment District,” said Phoenix Director of Aviation Services Chad Makovsky. “Today’s action is about ensuring Tempe lives up to its commitments to protecting our state’s largest economic engine – Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, the more than 57,000 employees and 44 million annual travelers who depend on the Airport, and the communities surrounding the Airport who depend on the long-standing agreement between our two cities.”

The $2 billion entertainment district was proposed to be built on 46 acres of land currently used as a landfill on the corner of Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. However, the issue lies in a 1.2 square mile area, less than two miles from the airport runway. Officials claim the area is exposed to high noise levels from airplanes and unsuitable for housing. Lawyers cited a formal agreement between the two cities in 1994, where Tempe said no homes would be built under the flight path. Arizona’s Family previously reported that pilots were worried the buildings would be too high and restrict air traffic.

The pro-district group Tempe Wins released a statement to Arizona’s Family about the complaint.

The complaint filed by the Phoenix Aviation Department represents new heights of hypocrisy. While it is OK for Phoenix to build a baseball stadium, a basketball arena, and a soccer stadium in the flight path of Sky Harbor Airport, somehow, it’s wrong when Tempe attempts to convert an old polluting landfill into a new sports and entertainment district. And there is no shortage of new residential development in and around Downtown Phoenix sports venues. Nor is there a shortage of residential units around the airport in Phoenix. Is this really about Phoenix protecting a handful of apartment units in Tempe or is it really a matter of Phoenix protecting the interests of its downtown sports franchises at the expense of Tempe taxpayers who stand to gain many millions of dollars in revenues and benefits. Unlike other stadium deals and developments in other cities including Phoenix, the Tempe proposal costs taxpayers nothing. Indeed, it results in hundreds of millions of dollars in net positive benefits for taxpayers. The ultimate question for Tempe voters is this: Do you stand with Phoenix hypocrisy or an incredible environmental and economic opportunity for Tempe?

Team and NHL officials previously said the project would be financed through private funds, but the team is asking for breaks on property and sales taxes. Developers would pay no property taxes on the buildings for 30 years. Tempe residents will vote on the proposal on May 16, but must be registered to vote by April 17.

