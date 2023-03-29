Pet hospital offers free event at eastern Arizona reservation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not everyone has access to veterinary care for their pets. That’s why medical staff with Banfield Pet Hospital recently took their show on the road, so to speak, to reach animals on the San Carlos Apache Reservation in eastern Arizona. And that is Something Good!

Banfield teamed up with the Arizona Humane Society for a free spay, neuter and wellness weekend event on the reservation. There, a group of doctors, technicians and vet assistants worked tirelessly to help care for more than 170 pets. Performing roughly 90 surgeries for those pets, volunteers say the joy and gratitude of residents is what kept them going.

Banfield Foundation says this is what their work is all about, providing access to care to keep pets and their people together, to ultimately create a better world for pets.

