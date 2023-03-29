New Jewish deli offering ‘something different’ to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rick Phillips is an East Coast guy at heart, but we’ve known him here in the Valley for decades. He’s been involved in food blogging barbecue, taco festivals and, of course, the iconic MercBar in The Esplanade at 24th Street and Camelback.

Now he’s trying a new venture that’s a nod to his childhood and (former hometown) New York City. The place is called Little Pickle. You can see MercBar from the window of the Jewish deli. Phillips prides himself on the bagels and lox and pastrami sandwiches — saying that he’s offering people in the Valley “a little something different” that he hopes they like. The sandwiches are served with a pickle, of course.

So why “Little Pickle?” It was a nickname his mom called Rick as a little boy and one he passed on to his daughter. Rick tells us lots of good changes are coming to The Esplanade. So go grab a bagel or sandwich at the deli and, as they say... stay tuned!!

Pro tip: Make sure to check the hours before you go!

Little Pickle

PHONE: 480-466-7908

ADDRESS: 2501 E. Camelback Rd, Ste 40 Phoenix, AZ 85016 (Esplanade at the Biltmore)

WEBSITE: www.littlepickleaz.com

Instagram: @littlepickleaz

Facebook: @littlepickleaz

