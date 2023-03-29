Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

New Jewish deli offering ‘something different’ to Phoenix

Rick Phillips is trying a new venture that’s a nod to his childhood and (former hometown) with the new Jewish deli.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Rick Phillips is an East Coast guy at heart, but we’ve known him here in the Valley for decades. He’s been involved in food blogging barbecue, taco festivals and, of course, the iconic MercBar in The Esplanade at 24th Street and Camelback.

Now he’s trying a new venture that’s a nod to his childhood and (former hometown) New York City. The place is called Little Pickle. You can see MercBar from the window of the Jewish deli. Phillips prides himself on the bagels and lox and pastrami sandwiches — saying that he’s offering people in the Valley “a little something different” that he hopes they like. The sandwiches are served with a pickle, of course.

The place is called Little Pickle and you can see MercBar from the window of the Jewish deli.

So why “Little Pickle?” It was a nickname his mom called Rick as a little boy and one he passed on to his daughter. Rick tells us lots of good changes are coming to The Esplanade. So go grab a bagel or sandwich at the deli and, as they say... stay tuned!!

Pro tip: Make sure to check the hours before you go!

Little Pickle

PHONE: 480-466-7908

ADDRESS: 2501 E. Camelback Rd, Ste 40 Phoenix, AZ 85016 (Esplanade at the Biltmore)

WEBSITE: www.littlepickleaz.com

Instagram: @littlepickleaz

Facebook: @littlepickleaz

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
A suspect is dead following a shooting involving police officers in the parking lot of a...
Man dead after police shooting at Walmart in Surprise
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

Banner Health is helping treat hikers bit by rattlesnakes get the treatment and care they need...
Life-saving antivenom treatments in the air
Local Love: New York style deli in Phoenix
'Little Pickle' is New York style deli in Phoenix
Banfield Pet Hospital teamed up with AHS to offer a free pet wellness event at a reservation in...
Pet hospital offers free event at eastern Arizona reservation