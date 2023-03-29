Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are fighting for their lives after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue, for the collision. Firefighters arrived and rushed a man and woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area for the next two hours. The investigation is ongoing.

