Tornado Relief
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man, woman in critical condition after motorcycle crashes into car in Phoenix

The crash happened near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue.
The crash happened near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man and woman are fighting for their lives after a motorcycle crashed into a car in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. near 15th and Myrtle avenues, just north of Glendale Avenue, for the collision. Firefighters arrived and rushed a man and woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash. Drivers should expect delays in the area for the next two hours. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Lopez, 29, was arrested on Friday in connection to an ambush and shooting of a Phoenix...
Officer released from hospital after being ambushed and shot in south Phoenix; man in custody
Some were lucky enough to catch the colors on camera.
Northern lights seen outside Phoenix after geomagnetic storm
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Kevin Madrid reportedly shot at an alleged repeated shoplifter 15 times, including a few shots...
Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight

Latest News

More than 60% of people said they are worried that wedding season will strain their finances.
Save the date? Start saving. Guests expect to shell out $611 per wedding
On top of these real-life scenarios, firefighters said getting agencies on the same page will...
Arizona wildland firefighters begin training for wildfire season
Corinna Theresa Dietz was booked into jail on one count of arson of an occupied structure.
Phoenix woman accused of trying to burn house down so sister can’t get money from sale
The city must provide proof of their work and evidence of their results in compliance with this...
Phoenix homeless shelters facing challenges after judge rules ‘The Zone’ must go