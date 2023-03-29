Man hospitalized after hit-and-run in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in north Phoenix on Tuesday night, and police are searching for the driver responsible.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to a hit-and-run near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Officers arrived and found a man lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the vehicle sped off after hitting the man.

The intersection at 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road is closed in all directions as police investigate.

